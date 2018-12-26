Philip Jones Brass EnsembleFormed 1951. Disbanded 1986
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
1951
The Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, founded in 1951 by trumpeter Philip Jones, was one of the first modern classical brass ensembles to be formed. The group played either as a quintet or as a ten-piece, for larger halls. It toured and recorded extensively, and numerous arrangements were commissioned, many of which were bequeathed on Jones' death to the library of the Royal Northern College of Music.
Following Philip Jones' retirement in 1986[better source needed], a number of the members of his group continued, changing their name to London Brass.
Tracks
Dreame; A Toye (Six Dances by Giles Farnaby)
Giles Farnaby
Giles Farnaby
Dreame; A Toye (Six Dances by Giles Farnaby)
Dreame; A Toye (Six Dances by Giles Farnaby)
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Claudio Monteverdi
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Divertimento Op.49
Leonard Salzedo
Divertimento Op.49
Divertimento Op.49
Canzon IV à 6 (Symphoniae sacrae, 1615)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon IV à 6 (Symphoniae sacrae, 1615)
Canzon IV à 6 (Symphoniae sacrae, 1615)
The Carnival of Venice - Variations for Brass Quintet
Trad.
Trad.
The Carnival of Venice - Variations for Brass Quintet
The Carnival of Venice - Variations for Brass Quintet
Grand March from Aida arr Saunders
Giuseppe Verdi
Giuseppe Verdi
Grand March from Aida arr Saunders
Grand March from Aida arr Saunders
Variations on a Tyrolian theme
Jean-Baptiste Arban
Variations on a Tyrolian theme
Variations on a Tyrolian theme
Fucik's Entry of the Gladiators
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Fucik's Entry of the Gladiators
Fucik's Entry of the Gladiators
Menuetto and Courante (Cello suite no.1, BWV.1007)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Menuetto and Courante (Cello suite no.1, BWV.1007)
Menuetto and Courante (Cello suite no.1, BWV.1007)
Canzon XII à 8
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon XII à 8
Canzon XII à 8
The Battle arr. for brass ensemble (No 15, The Earl of Oxford's March)
William Byrd
William Byrd
The Battle arr. for brass ensemble (No 15, The Earl of Oxford's March)
The Battle arr. for brass ensemble (No 15, The Earl of Oxford's March)
Air No 23 in D major, 'Newark Siege'
John Jenkins
John Jenkins
Air No 23 in D major, 'Newark Siege'
Air No 23 in D major, 'Newark Siege'
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Benjamin Britten
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music'
George Frideric Handel
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music'
Suite in F major, HWV 348, 'Water Music'
Canzon per sonar a 4 (1608)
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon per sonar a 4 (1608)
Canzon per sonar a 4 (1608)
Quem vidistis pastores
Giovanni Gabrieli
Quem vidistis pastores
Quem vidistis pastores
O magnum mysterium
Giovanni Gabrieli
O magnum mysterium
O magnum mysterium
The March Before the Battle
William Byrd
William Byrd
The March Before the Battle
The March Before the Battle
Biblical Sonata No 1 in C major, 'David and Goliath' (Joy of the Israelites)
Johann Kuhnau
Johann Kuhnau
Biblical Sonata No 1 in C major, 'David and Goliath' (Joy of the Israelites)
Biblical Sonata No 1 in C major, 'David and Goliath' (Joy of the Israelites)
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Francis Poulenc
Francis Poulenc
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Sonata for horn, trumpet and trombone
Fanfare for Brass
Michael Tippett
Fanfare for Brass
Fanfare for Brass
Canzon vigesima settima à 8
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon vigesima settima à 8
Canzon vigesima settima à 8
Antiphonal Fanfare for Three Brass Choirs
Arthur Bliss
Arthur Bliss
Antiphonal Fanfare for Three Brass Choirs
Antiphonal Fanfare for Three Brass Choirs
Canzon per sonar a 4
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon per sonar a 4
Canzon per sonar a 4
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue arr Howarth
William Walton
William Walton
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue arr Howarth
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue arr Howarth
Biblical Sonata No 1 in C major, 'David and Goliath' (General rejoicing)
Johann Kuhnau
Johann Kuhnau
Biblical Sonata No 1 in C major, 'David and Goliath' (General rejoicing)
Biblical Sonata No 1 in C major, 'David and Goliath' (General rejoicing)
Battle Suite arr Jones
Samuel Scheidt
Battle Suite arr Jones
Battle Suite arr Jones
LILLIBURLERO
Trad.
Trad.
LILLIBURLERO
LILLIBURLERO
Russian Funeral
Benjamin Britten
Russian Funeral
Russian Funeral
Canzon ad imitationem (Battle Suite arr Jones)
Samuel Scheidt
Samuel Scheidt
Canzon ad imitationem (Battle Suite arr Jones)
Canzon ad imitationem (Battle Suite arr Jones)
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March' arr Iveson
Jeremiah Clarke
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March' arr Iveson
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March' arr Iveson
Czardas
Vittorio Monti
Czardas
Czardas
Canzona No 4 à 6; O Jesu mi dulcissime
Giovanni Gabrieli
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzona No 4 à 6; O Jesu mi dulcissime
Canzona No 4 à 6; O Jesu mi dulcissime
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 : Allegro
Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 : Allegro
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 : Allegro
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 19
Holy Trinity, Brompton
1982-08-02T05:36:16
2
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 19
Holy Trinity, Brompton
Proms 1979: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-20T05:36:16
20
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 39
Westminster Cathedral
1978-08-31T05:36:16
31
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 39
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1977: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-25T05:36:16
25
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 23
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1976-08-09T05:36:16
9
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 23
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
