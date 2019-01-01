Bryan DuncanBorn 16 March 1953
Bryan Duncan (born March 16, 1953) is an American contemporary Christian music artist. He is known for being lead singer of the group Sweet Comfort Band and subsequent solo career, which spanned more than 25 years. He is currently involved with the Nehosoul Band and "Radio Rehab" podcast. He has been the recipient of four Dove Awards and has received multiple Dove and Grammy Award nominations. Notable songs include "Love You With My Life", "Love Takes Time" and "A Heart Like Mine".
