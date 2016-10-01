DeuterGeorg Deuter, German New Age musician. Born 1 February 1945
Deuter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4e7031f-a5f0-476a-b1f0-1f3e8c573f4b
Deuter Biography (Wikipedia)
Deuter (born Georg Deuter, 1945) is a German new age instrumentalist and recording artist known for his ersatz style that blends Eastern and Western musical elements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deuter Tracks
Sort by
Spirales
Deuter
Spirales
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirales
Last played on
Sattwa
Deuter
Sattwa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sattwa
Last played on
Gammastrahlen-Lamm
Deuter
Gammastrahlen-Lamm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gammastrahlen-Lamm
Last played on
Deuter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist