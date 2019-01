Luis Raul Marrero (born January 23, 1974), also known by his stage name Funky, is a Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter. With six solo albums and multiple jobs as a producer, Marrero is internationally recognized as a hip hop and reggaeton Cristiano artist.[citation needed] He has collaborated with Christian music musicians, including Marcos Witt, Jesus Adrian Romero, and KJ 52. Marrero has been nominated for two Latin Grammy awards.