William SoutarBorn 28 April 1898. Died 15 October 1943
William Soutar
1898-04-28
William Soutar Biography (Wikipedia)
William Soutar (28 April 1898 – 15 October 1943) was a Scottish poet and diarist, who wrote in both English and Braid Scots. He is known best for his epigrams.
