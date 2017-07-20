Ben AllisonBorn 17 November 1966
Ben Allison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4e2ed4c-48ef-4d5f-b175-20ef36f0b97c
Ben Allison Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Allison (born November 17, 1966) is an American double bassist, composer, producer, bandleader, educator. In addition to his work as a performer, he co-founded the non-profit Jazz Composers Collective and served as its Artistic Director for twelve years. Allison is an adjunct professor at New School University and serves on the board of the New York chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, where he serves as President.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Allison Tracks
Sort by
Get Me Offa This Thing
Ben Allison
Get Me Offa This Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Me Offa This Thing
Last played on
Ben Allison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist