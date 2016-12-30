Colonel AbramsBorn 25 May 1949. Died 24 November 2016
Colonel Abrams
1949-05-25
Colonel Abrams Biography (Wikipedia)
Colonel Abrams (May 25, 1949 – November 24, 2016)[disputed – discuss] was an American musician, singer, songwriter, dancer and actor.
Colonel Abrams Tracks
Trapped
I'm Not Gonna Let You
