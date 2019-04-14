Dagmar KrauseBorn 4 June 1950
Dagmar Krause
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4defa11-66b2-4255-960d-ad8867bc50da
Dagmar Krause Biography (Wikipedia)
Dagmar Krause (born 4 June 1950) is a German singer, best known for her work with avant-rock groups including Slapp Happy, Henry Cow, and Art Bears. She is also noted for her coverage of songs by Bertolt Brecht, Kurt Weill and Hanns Eisler. Her unusual singing style makes her voice instantly recognisable and has defined the sound of many of the bands with whom she has worked.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dagmar Krause Tracks
Sort by
Song Von Der Ware
Dagmar Krause
Song Von Der Ware
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song Von Der Ware
Last played on
Dagmar Krause Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist