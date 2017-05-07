Andrea Elizabeth Zonn (born 1969) is a singer and fiddle player who grew up in Urbana, Illinois. She grew up in an environment surrounded by music. She sings, and plays classical violin, and is fluent in numerous other musical genres. Zonn first met Alison Krauss at a fiddle contest at the Champaign County Fair when she was 10 (and Alison 8). Though the two young musicians shared a common musical heritage, their paths became more distinct. Zonn began her university studies at age 15, at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, then transferred to Vanderbilt University in 1986.

Zonn has toured with Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, and since 2003, with James Taylor. Zonn has recorded with people such as James Taylor, Yo Yo Ma, Vince Gill, Mickey Newbury, Randy Travis, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Bart Millard, George Strait, Amy Grant, Alison Krauss, Alison Brown, Lyle Lovett, Keb' Mo' and Neil Diamond.

Zonn co-produced the Hands Across the Water project, a collaborative CD to raise funds for Asian tsunami of December, 2004.