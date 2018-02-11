Haydn QuartetVocal group
Haydn Quartet
The Haydn Quartet, later known as the Hayden Quartet, was one of the most popular recording close harmony quartets in the early twentieth century. It was originally formed in 1896 as the Edison Quartet to record for Edison Records; it took its new name when recording for other companies. The name was a homage to Joseph Haydn, the classical composer; the spelling was later revised to Hayden, which reflects the way it was pronounced. The group disbanded in 1914.
String Quartet no. 2 in D Major Allegro moderato
Alexander Borodin
String Quartet no. 2 in D Major Allegro moderato
String Quartet no. 2 in D Major Allegro moderato
