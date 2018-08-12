Trophy EyesFormed 2013
Trophy Eyes
2013
Trophy Eyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Trophy Eyes is an Australian punk rock band from Newcastle. They are currently signed to Hopeless Records as of April 2014, about five months after the release of their EP Everything Goes Away. The band currently consists of vocalist John Floreani, bassist and backing vocalist Jeremy Winchester, rhythm guitarist Kevin Cross, lead guitarist Andrew Hallett, and drummer Blake Caruso. Callum Cramp was their drummer up until he announced his departure from the band on November 8, 2017, shortly after the release of their single "Hurt," which was ranked #135 on Triple J's Hottest 100.
Trophy Eyes Tracks
Friday Forever
Trophy Eyes
Friday Forever
More Like You
Trophy Eyes
More Like You
More Like You
Counting Sheep
Trophy Eyes
Counting Sheep
Suicide Pact
Trophy Eyes
Suicide Pact
Suicide Pact
Breathe You In
Trophy Eyes
Breathe You In
Chlorine
Trophy Eyes
Chlorine
Chlorine
Tired Hearts
Trophy Eyes
Tired Hearts
Tired Hearts
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Trophy Eyes, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
Trophy Eyes, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, Anti flag, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Hatfield Park, London, UK
Trophy Eyes Links
