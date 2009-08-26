Georgie James was an indie pop/rock group from Washington D.C. composed of John Davis (formerly of Q and Not U) and Laura Burhenn.

When Q and Not U disbanded in 2005 after releasing three albums, the band split into three different projects: Ris Paul Ric, a folk/electronic solo effort from Chris Richards; Harris Klahr commenced work on his new project, President; and finally, Georgie James, featuring Q And Not U's drummer Davis.

Having met through the D.C. music scene, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Davis and vocalist/pianist Burhenn (who had released two solo albums on her own Laboratory Records prior to this project) discovered that they had similar tastes in classic pop music from the 1950s to the 1970s. They decided to start working together as a band, Davis writing the guitars, bass and drums, Burhenn on the Rhodes Electric Piano. A few hours later they had written a few songs, and decided it was a worthy project to pursue.

Later in 2005, the duo recorded demos at Silver Sonya Studio in Arlington, VA. with producers Chad Clark and TJ Lipple and also at their practice space in NE D.C. By November 2005, they produced a 7-song demo, showcasing a mix of cool pop production, dancey riffs reminiscent of Power-era Q and Not U and unexplored territory for the both of them. The resulting demo was entitled Demos at Dance Place (named after the arts center adjacent to their practice space) and was self-released in 2006.