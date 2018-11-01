ChiwonisoBorn 5 March 1976. Died 24 July 2013
1976-03-05
Chiwoniso Maraire (5 March 1976 – 24 July 2013) was a Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, and exponent of Zimbabwean mbira music. She was the daughter of Zimbabwean Mbira Master and teacher Dumisani Maraire (and former officer in the Zimbabwe Ministry of Sports and Culture in the early 1980s). Describing the mbira, an instrument traditionally used by male musicians, she said, "[it] is like a large xylophone. It is everywhere in Africa under different names: sanza, kalimba, etc. For us in Zimbabwe it is the name for many string instruments. There are many kinds of mbiras. The one that I play is called the nyunga nyunga, which means sparkle-sparkle."
Zvichapera
Chiwoniso
Zvichapera
Zvichapera
Zvichapera (Road Trip)
Chiwoniso
Zvichapera (Road Trip)
Zvichapera (Road Trip)
Wakashinga
Chiwoniso
Wakashinga
Wakashinga
