Brian Jackson
American keyboardist, flautist, singer, composer & producer. Born 1950
1950
Brian Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Robert Jackson (born October 11, 1952) is an American keyboardist, flautist, singer, composer, and producer known for his collaborations with Gil Scott-Heron in the 1970s. The sound of Jackson's Rhodes electric piano and flute accompaniments featured prominently in many of their compositions, most notably on "The Bottle" and "Your Daddy Loves You" from their first official collaboration Winter in America.
Brian Jackson Tracks
The Bottle
Gil Scott‐Heron
Angel Dust
Gil Scott‐Heron
It's Your World
Gil Scott‐Heron
Hello Sunday Hello Road
Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson
We Almost Lost Detroit (Live)
Gil Scott‐Heron
Shut 'Um Down
Gil Scott‐Heron
Winter In America
Gil Scott‐Heron
The Bottle (Live)
Gil Scott‐Heron
Western Sunrise
Gil Scott‐Heron
