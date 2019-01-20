Jimmy DuranteBorn 10 February 1893. Died 29 January 1980
Jimmy Durante
1893-02-10
Jimmy Durante Biography
James Francis Durante (February 10, 1893 – January 29, 1980) was an American singer, pianist, comedian, and actor. His distinctive clipped gravelly speech, Lower East Side Manhattan accent, comic language-butchery, jazz-influenced songs, and prominent nose helped make him one of America's most familiar and popular personalities of the 1920s through the 1970s. He often referred to his nose as the schnozzola (from the Yiddish slang word "schnoz" [big nose]), and the word became his nickname.
As Time Goes By
As Time Goes By
Inka Dinka Do
Inka Dinka Do
I'll Be Seeing You
I'll Be Seeing You
In The Other Fellow's Yard
In The Other Fellow's Yard
Make Someone Happy
Make Someone Happy
Try A Little Tenderness
Try A Little Tenderness
Hello Young Lovers
Hello Young Lovers
I'm a Vulture for Horticulture
I'm a Vulture for Horticulture
I'll See You In My Dreams
I'll See You In My Dreams
If I Had You
If I Had You
I'm The Guy Who Found the Lost Chord
I'm The Guy Who Found the Lost Chord
The Glory Of Love
The Glory Of Love
