Kelley Stoltz Born 21 September 1971
Kelley Stoltz
Kelley Stoltz Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelley Stoltz (born 1971) is an American singer, songwriter and musician. He currently resides in San Francisco, California. His music has been compared to that of Brian Wilson, Velvet Underground, Nick Drake and Leonard Cohen.
Kelley Stoltz Tracks
The Sun Comes Through
The Sun Comes Through
Natural Causes
Natural Causes
Empty Kicks
Empty Kicks
Walking Against he Green Light
Walking Against he Green Light
No Pepper For The Dustman
No Pepper For The Dustman
Im Here For Now
Im Here For Now
Feather Falling
Feather Falling
Pinecone
Pinecone
Pyramid Of Time
Pyramid Of Time
Cut Me Baby
Cut Me Baby
Heart Full Of Rain
Heart Full Of Rain
Star Cluster
Star Cluster
You're Not Ice
You're Not Ice
The Anarchist In Me
The Anarchist In Me
Double Exposure
Double Exposure
Around Your Face
Around Your Face
Are You My Love
Are You My Love
I Remember You were Wild
Rock & Roll With Me
Rock & Roll With Me
