QuintessenceBritish Indo-Prog/Raga Rock band. Formed April 1969. Disbanded 1975
Quintessence
1969-04
Quintessence Biography (Wikipedia)
Quintessence was a rock band formed in April 1969 in Notting Hill, London, England. Their style was a mixture of jazz, psychedelic rock and progressive rock with an influence of music from India.
Quintessence Tracks
Notting Hill Gate
Quintessence
Notting Hill Gate
Notting Hill Gate
Last played on
Sri Ram Chant
Quintessence
Sri Ram Chant
Sri Ram Chant
Last played on
Fudge Fugue (arr from Fugue in G minor, BWV 578)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fudge Fugue (arr from Fugue in G minor, BWV 578)
Fudge Fugue (arr from Fugue in G minor, BWV 578)
Music Arranger
Last played on
Body
Quintessence
Body
Body
Last played on
What Is This Thing Called Love
Quintessence
What Is This Thing Called Love
What Is This Thing Called Love
Last played on
Gungamai
Quintessence
Gungamai
Gungamai
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19T05:38:11
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
