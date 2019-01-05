Peter NooneUK singer/songwriter member of Herman's Hermits. Born 5 November 1947
Peter Noone Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone (born 5 November 1947) is an English singer-songwriter, guitarist, pianist and actor, best known as Herman of the successful 1960s pop group Herman's Hermits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
17
Mar
2019
Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
Anvil Arts Centre, Reading, UK
18
Mar
2019
Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
The Orchard Theatre, London, UK
19
Mar
2019
Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
Theatre, Venue Cymru, Liverpool, UK
26
Mar
2019
Peter Noone, Brian Poole, Dave Berry and Vanity Fare
The Victoria Theatre, Bradford, UK
