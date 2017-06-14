Luise Adolpha Le BeauBorn 25 April 1850. Died 17 July 1927
Luise Adolpha Le Beau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1850-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4c33ccb-db8d-4e41-8709-fb74bfebeab2
Luise Adolpha Le Beau Biography (Wikipedia)
Luise Adolpha Le Beau (April 25, 1850 in Rastatt, Grand Duchy of Baden – July 17, 1927 in Baden-Baden) was a German composer of classical music. She studied with noted musicians Clara Schumann and Franz Lachner, but her primary instructor was Josef Gabriel Rheinberger. Like many other 19th century female composers, Le Beau began her career in music as a pianist, and later earned her living teaching, critiquing, and performing music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Luise Adolpha Le Beau Tracks
Sort by
Trio for piano and strings in D minor Op 15: 3rd mvt: Allegro
Luise Adolpha Le Beau
Trio for piano and strings in D minor Op 15: 3rd mvt: Allegro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio for piano and strings in D minor Op 15: 3rd mvt: Allegro
Last played on
Piano Sonata, Op 8 - 2nd movement, Andante
Luise Adolpha Le Beau
Piano Sonata, Op 8 - 2nd movement, Andante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata, Op 8 - 2nd movement, Andante
Last played on
Back to artist