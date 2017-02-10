Georges Aperghis (Greek: Γιώργος Απέργης; born 23 December 1945 in Athens, Greece) is a Greek composer working primarily in the field of experimental musical theater but has also composed a large amount of non-programmatic chamber music. He is married to actress Édith Scob and lives in France.

Aperghis studied with Iannis Xenakis and founded the music and theater company ATEM (Atelier Théâtre et Musique). He was a "composer in residence" in Strasbourg, France.

In 2011 he was the first recipient of the Mauricio Kagel Music Prize. Aperghis is honored with the 2015 BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Contemporary Music for his reinvention of music theater, using sound, gesture, space and technology and involving performers in the compositional process.