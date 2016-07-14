Johan Linus Eklöw, (born 29 August 1979) better known by his stage name Style of Eye, is a Swedish DJ, record producer, and songwriter. He is part of the electronic music group Galantis.

He has worked with Usher, Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, Zedd, Miike Snow, Slagsmålsklubben, Tom Staar, Lars Allertz, Soso, and many more through collaborations and/or remixes. His early 2013 single Taken Over, featuring Rebecca & Fiona, peaked at 33 on the Swedish charts. In 2013, Linus teamed up with Christian Karlsson of Miike Snow to form the super duo, Galantis. On April 23, 2014, Linus was awarded at ASCAP's 31st Annual Pop Music Awards for Icona Pop's international hit, "I Love It" featuring Charli XCX, which he co-wrote and produced alongside Patrik Berger.

Footprints, his second full length released in October 2014 on Ultra Records, was nominated for a Swedish Grammy. The album includes the released singles: Kids (which went platinum in Sweden), The Game, and Love Looks.