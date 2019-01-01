Greg Edwards
Greg Edwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4c05782-7b54-4264-8e95-ae39c8cdc7d8
Greg Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Charles Edwards is an American musician and songwriter, best known as guitarist and bassist for the seminal rock band Failure. Edwards is a multi-instrumentalist. As a professional musician, he has been active since the 1990 formation of Failure, and also plays guitar and sings in the experimental rock band Autolux. Edwards has 60 songs to his credit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Greg Edwards Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist