Oysterband
1976
Oysterband Biography (Wikipedia)
Oysterband (originally The Oyster Band) is a British folk rock and folk punk band formed in Canterbury in around 1976.
Oysterband Tracks
Where the World Divides
Oysterband
Where the World Divides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Where the World Divides
Last played on
All Along The Watchtower (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
Oysterband
All Along The Watchtower (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
All Along The Watchtower (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
White Rabbit (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
Oysterband
White Rabbit (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
White Rabbit (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
This Wheel's on Fire (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
Oysterband
This Wheel's on Fire (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
This Wheel's on Fire (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 27 Nov 1990)
Anarchy Gordon (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1990)
Oysterband
Anarchy Gordon (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1990)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Here Comes the Flood
Oysterband
Here Comes the Flood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
The Soul's Electric
Oysterband
The Soul's Electric
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
The Soul's Electric
Last played on
If You Can't Be Good
Oysterband
If You Can't Be Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
If You Can't Be Good
Last played on
Wayfaring
Oysterband
Wayfaring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Wayfaring
Last played on
Everybody's Leaving Home
Oysterband
Everybody's Leaving Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Everybody's Leaving Home
Last played on
My Mouth
Oysterband
My Mouth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
My Mouth
Last played on
All That Way for This
Oysterband
All That Way for This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
All That Way for This
Last played on
Spirit of Dust
Oysterband
Spirit of Dust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Spirit of Dust
Last played on
Over the Water
Oysterband
Over the Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Walking Down The Road With You
Oysterband
Walking Down The Road With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Bright Morning Star
Oysterband
Bright Morning Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Bright Morning Star
Last played on
Rise Above
Oysterband
Rise Above
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
I Fought the Law
Oysterband
I Fought the Law
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
I Fought the Law
Last played on
Diamonds On The Water
Oysterband
Diamonds On The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Diamonds On The Water
Last played on
Mississippi Summer
June Tabor
Mississippi Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
Mississippi Summer
Last played on
The Sailor's Bonnet
Oysterband
The Sailor's Bonnet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
The Sailor's Bonnet
Last played on
The Old Dance
Oysterband
The Old Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
The Old Dance
Last played on
Blood Wedding
Oysterband
Blood Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Blood Wedding
Last played on
Someone You Might Have Been
Oysterband
Someone You Might Have Been
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Someone You Might Have Been
Last played on
A River Runs
Oysterband
A River Runs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
A River Runs
Last played on
Blackwaterside
Oysterband
Blackwaterside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
I Built This House
Oysterband
I Built This House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
I Built This House
Last played on
Native Son
Oysterband
Native Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Native Son
Last played on
Bonny Bunch of Roses
June Tabor
Bonny Bunch of Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
Bonny Bunch of Roses
Last played on
The Dark End Of The Street
June Tabor
The Dark End Of The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
The Dark End Of The Street
Last played on
Bells of Rhymney
Oysterband
Bells of Rhymney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Bells of Rhymney
Last played on
The World Turned Upside Down (Live at Cambridge Folk Festival 2017)
Oysterband
The World Turned Upside Down (Live at Cambridge Folk Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
A River Runs (Live at Cambridge Folk Festival 2017)
Oysterband
A River Runs (Live at Cambridge Folk Festival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Oxford Girl
Oysterband
Oxford Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkfw.jpglink
Oxford Girl
Last played on
