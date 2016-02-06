And Why Not?
And Why Not? Biography (Wikipedia)
And Why Not? were a British pop trio, from Birmingham, West Midlands, England. Their only album, Move Your Skin (1990) was produced by Alan Shacklock a guitarist in the 1970s rock band Babe Ruth and engineered by Bryan Smith and Harry Sutcliffe, recorded at Mediasmiths Studio, London, Colney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
