And Why Not? were a British pop trio, from Birmingham, West Midlands, England. Their only album, Move Your Skin (1990) was produced by Alan Shacklock a guitarist in the 1970s rock band Babe Ruth and engineered by Bryan Smith and Harry Sutcliffe, recorded at Mediasmiths Studio, London, Colney.

