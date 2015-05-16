Brett SmileyBorn 25 September 1955. Died 8 January 2016
Brett Smiley
1955-09-25
Brett Smiley Biography (Wikipedia)
Brett Smiley (September 25, 1955 – January 8, 2016) was an American singer-songwriter who was active in the UK during the glam rock era of the early 1970s. Smiley released one single, "Va Va Va Voom," and made an appearance on the Russell Harty television show, where he performed the song "Space Ace".
