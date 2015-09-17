Peeter VähiBorn 18 May 1955
Peeter Vähi (born 18 May 1955, Tartu) is a classical Estonian composer. Vähi's work Relaxatio, written in 1992 and inspired by Asian intonal elements of Tibetan canticles, is considered a noted electronic work of psychotherapeutic music.
Legend Two
Legend One
Evening Music
Pastoral of computerized world (opening extract)
