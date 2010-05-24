Stardeath and White Dwarfs is an experimental rock band from Norman, Oklahoma, formed in late 2004. The band has released two albums, one single ("Toast & Marmalade For Tea" on Half Machine Records) and an EP, as well as contributing to The Flaming Lips' 2009 remake of The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd.

The band consists of Dennis Coyne, Casey Joseph, Matt Duckworth and Ford Chastain. Lead singer Coyne is the nephew of Flaming Lips lead singer Wayne Coyne.

They released the "That's Cool" EP in 2005. They released their first full-length album, entitled The Birth, on vinyl (with digital download) on May 19, 2009 and on CD on June 9, 2009, on Warner Brothers.

Stardeath and White Dwarfs have toured with Deerhoof, British Sea Power, Band of Horses, Starlight Mints, Explosions in the Sky, Tame Impala, and The Flaming Lips. They have opened for The Flaming Lips at the Tulsa, Oklahoma D-Fest Festival 2007, on their New Year's Eve shows in 2007 and 2008, and during a brief tour in 2009. They also played the 2008 Wakarusa Festival.