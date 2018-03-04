Michael McGlynnBorn 11 May 1964
Michael McGlynn
1964-05-11
Michael McGlynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael McGlynn (born 11 May 1964) is an Irish composer, producer, director, and founder of the vocal ensemble Anúna.
Michael McGlynn Tracks
Geantrai
Michael McGlynn
Geantrai
Geantrai
Choir
Conductor
Fionnghuala
Trad. arr Michael McGlynn, ANÚNA & Michael McGlynn
Fionnghuala
Fionnghuala
Composer
Geantraí
ANÚNA
Geantraí
Geantraí
Gaudete
ANÚNA
Gaudete
Gaudete
The Rising of the Sun/Éirí na gréine
ANÚNA
The Rising of the Sun/Éirí na gréine
The Rising of the Sun/Éirí na gréine
Maid of Coolmore
ANÚNA
Maid of Coolmore
Maid of Coolmore
Na Coille Cumhra
ANÚNA
Na Coille Cumhra
Na Coille Cumhra
Aisling
Gerard McChrystal
Aisling
Aisling
Alleluia: Incantations
Michael McGlynn
Alleluia: Incantations
Alleluia: Incantations
Performer
Am botham a bh'aig Fionnghuala - trad. Scottish,
The Bothy Band
Am botham a bh'aig Fionnghuala - trad. Scottish,
Am botham a bh'aig Fionnghuala - trad. Scottish,
Kyrie
ANÚNA
Kyrie
Kyrie
The Fisher King
ANÚNA
The Fisher King
The Fisher King
Pie Jesu
ANÚNA
Pie Jesu
Pie Jesu
Dulaman
Michael McGlynn
Dulaman
Dulaman
Aisling
Michael McGlynn
Aisling
Aisling
Dúlamán
Michael McGlynn
Dúlamán
Dúlamán
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
12
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
