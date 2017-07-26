{{Infobox musical artist | name = Helio Alves | background = non_vocal_instrumentalist | birth_date = 1966 (age 52–53) | birth_place = São Paulo, Brazil | genre = Jazz, Brazilian jazz | occupation = Musician | instrument = Piano | years_active = 1990s–present | label = | associated_acts = | website = helioalves.org

Helio Alves (born 1966) is a jazz pianist and son of pianists.

He moved to Boston, Massachusetts at 18 to study at the Berklee College of Music. He remained in Boston until age 24, then moved to New York City on advice from a friend. He has collaborated for many years with Claudio Roditi, including on the Grammy nominated Brazilliance X4 (2007). He was the featured soloist on Then Again as a member of the Paul Peress Trio. He was a member of the band Circlechant led by Santi Debriano and has worked with Rosa Passos, Joyce, Duduka da Fonseca, Airto Moreira, and Maucha Adnet. In 2003 he was pianist on the Grammy-winning album of Obrigado Brasil by Yo Yo Ma, Big Band by Joe Henderson, and Brazilian Dreams by Paquito D'Rivera.