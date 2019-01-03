Eric Idle
1943-03-29
Eric Idle Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Idle (born 29 March 1943) is an English comedian, actor, voice actor, author, singer-songwriter, musician, writer and comedic composer. Idle was a member of the British surreal comedy group Monty Python, a member of the parody rock band The Rutles, and the author of the Broadway musical Spamalot.
Always Look On The Bright Side of Life
I Must Be In Love (feat. Fatso)
ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE (feat. Richard Wilson)
One Foot In The Grave (feat. Richard Wilson)
A
One Foot In The Grave
Always look on the bright side of life from The Life of Brian
The Galaxy Song
Life of Brian (1979) - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life (Instrumental)
ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE
I've got a little list (The Mikado)
Conductor
I'VE GOT A LITTLE LIST
Performer
THE MEANING OF LIFE (1983): The Galaxy Song
Four Yorkshiremen
You Won't Succeed on Broadway (feat. Eric Idle)
Not The Noel Coward Song AKA The Penis Song
