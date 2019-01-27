The Soul Survivors60s-70s US rnb group. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1974
The Soul Survivors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4af778c-9b44-4ff3-ac37-2440923b63bb
The Soul Survivors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soul Survivors are an American, Philadelphia-based, Soul Music and R&B group, founded by New York natives Richie and Charlie Ingui along with Kenny Jeremiah. The Soul Survivors are known for their 1967 hit single "Expressway to Your Heart", which was the first hit by Philadelphia soul record producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. The Soul Survivors are still performing and recording new music and covers, most recently working with David Uosikkinen of The Hooters and his project "In The Pocket" which is paying tribute to the vast catalog of music created in Philadelphia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Soul Survivors Tracks
Sort by
City of Brotherly Love
The Soul Survivors
City of Brotherly Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City of Brotherly Love
Last played on
Mama Soul
The Soul Survivors
Mama Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama Soul
Last played on
Expressway To Your Heart
The Soul Survivors
Expressway To Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expressway To Your Heart
Last played on
The Soul Survivors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist