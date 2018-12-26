Billie Ray Martin (born 1970) is a German singer-songwriter, known for her single "Your Loving Arms", which reached the Top 10 of both the UK Singles Chart (#6) and the Irish Singles Chart (#8) in 1995, and reached number one on the US Dance Club Chart. She was also one of the vocalists on the S'Express UK Top 10 hit single "Hey Music Lover" (1989), and had UK Top 40 hits as lead vocalist of Electribe 101 with "Tell Me When the Fever Ended" (1989) and "Talking with Myself" (1990), and as a solo singer with "Running Around Town" (1995) and "Imitation of Life" (1996).