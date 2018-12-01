John Maxwell "Max" Collie (21 February 1931 – 6 January 2018) was an Australian trombonist who plays Dixieland. Born in Melbourne, Australia, he played with several different jazz band before forming his own group Max Collie's Rhythm Aces in February 1966. They released their first record in 1971 and in 1975 they won a world championship in traditional jazz against 14 North American jazz band.