Max Collie
Born 21 February 1931. Died 6 January 2018
Max Collie
1931-02-21
Max Collie Biography (Wikipedia)
John Maxwell "Max" Collie (21 February 1931 – 6 January 2018) was an Australian trombonist who plays Dixieland. Born in Melbourne, Australia, he played with several different jazz band before forming his own group Max Collie's Rhythm Aces in February 1966. They released their first record in 1971 and in 1975 they won a world championship in traditional jazz against 14 North American jazz band.
Max Collie Tracks
Gettysburg March
Max Collie
Gettysburg March
Gettysburg March
Last played on
I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Max Collie
I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Last played on
Gettysburg March
Max Collie, tb; Ian Hunter Randall, tp; Jack Gilbert, cl; Jim McIntosh, bj; Trefor Williams, b; Ron McKay, d. 1973.
Gettysburg March
Gettysburg March
Performer
Last played on
Chimes Blues
Max Collie
Chimes Blues
Chimes Blues
Last played on
