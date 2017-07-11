RemadyDJ and producer from Switzerland. Born 12 December 1977
Remady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4a9ef8d-8cd8-4461-a8b2-c959fbc3c35f
Remady Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Würgler, better known by his stage name Remady, (born on 12 December 1977), is a Swiss music producer from Zürich.
His beginnings was under the name Player & Remady also known as Remady P&R. He later started to simply be called "Remady", and it is under this name that he achieved his first commercially successful album: "No Superstar (The Album)" which featured singles "Give Me A Sign" (earned him an NRJ music award), "Save Your Heart", "No Superstar" and "Do It On My Own". He has collaborated extensively with "Manu-L", prior to forming the duo Remady & Manu-L.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Remady Tracks
Sort by
No Superstar
Remady
No Superstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw38t.jpglink
No Superstar
Last played on
No Superstar
Remady
No Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Superstar
Last played on
Remady Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist