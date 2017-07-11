Marc Würgler, better known by his stage name Remady, (born on 12 December 1977), is a Swiss music producer from Zürich.

His beginnings was under the name Player & Remady also known as Remady P&R. He later started to simply be called "Remady", and it is under this name that he achieved his first commercially successful album: "No Superstar (The Album)" which featured singles "Give Me A Sign" (earned him an NRJ music award), "Save Your Heart", "No Superstar" and "Do It On My Own". He has collaborated extensively with "Manu-L", prior to forming the duo Remady & Manu-L.