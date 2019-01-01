Granville BantockBorn 7 August 1868. Died 16 October 1946
1868-08-07
Sir Granville Ransome Bantock (7 August 1868 – 16 October 1946) was a British composer of classical music.
Two Scottish Pieces: The Hills of Glenorchy; The Bobers of Brechin
Granville Bantock
Two Scottish Pieces: The Hills of Glenorchy; The Bobers of Brechin
Two Scottish Pieces: The Hills of Glenorchy; The Bobers of Brechin
Celtic symphony for strings and 6 harps
Granville Bantock
Celtic symphony for strings and 6 harps
Celtic symphony for strings and 6 harps
Celtic Symphony (4th and 5th mvts)
Granville Bantock
Celtic Symphony (4th and 5th mvts)
Celtic Symphony (4th and 5th mvts)
Hamabdil, Hebrew melody
Granville Bantock
Hamabdil, Hebrew melody
Hamabdil, Hebrew melody
Barcarolle
Granville Bantock
Barcarolle
Barcarolle
The Cloisters At Midnight
Granville Bantock
The Cloisters At Midnight
The Cloisters At Midnight
Song To The Seals
Granville Bantock
Song To The Seals
Song To The Seals
2 Scottish Pieces
Granville Bantock
2 Scottish Pieces
2 Scottish Pieces
The Pierrot of the minute (overture)
Granville Bantock
The Pierrot of the minute (overture)
The Pierrot of the minute (overture)
Evening Song (Sappho)
Granville Bantock
Evening Song (Sappho)
Evening Song (Sappho)
Celtic Symphony
Granville Bantock
Celtic Symphony
Celtic Symphony
Hamabdil
Granville Bantock
Hamabdil
Hamabdil
The Frogs
Granville Bantock
The Frogs
The Frogs
Pagan Symphony
Granville Bantock
Pagan Symphony
Pagan Symphony
Pierrot of the Minute
Granville Bantock
Pierrot of the Minute
Pierrot of the Minute
Song to the Seals
Granville Bantock
Song to the Seals
Song to the Seals
Thalaba the destroyer
Granville Bantock
Thalaba the destroyer
Thalaba the destroyer
Fifine at the Fair
Granville Bantock
Fifine at the Fair
Fifine at the Fair
Song to the Seals
Granville Bantock
Song to the Seals
Song to the Seals
The Sea Reivers (Two Hebridean Sea Porms)
Granville Bantock
The Sea Reivers (Two Hebridean Sea Porms)
The Sea Reivers (Two Hebridean Sea Porms)
The Witch of Atlas for orchestra (Tone poem no.5)
Granville Bantock
The Witch of Atlas for orchestra (Tone poem no.5)
The Witch of Atlas for orchestra (Tone poem no.5)
Prometheus Unbound
Granville Bantock
Prometheus Unbound
Prometheus Unbound
Comedy Overture 'The Frogs'
Granville Bantock
Comedy Overture 'The Frogs'
Comedy Overture 'The Frogs'
'I loved thee once, Atthis, long ago' from Sappho (song cycle)
Granville Bantock
'I loved thee once, Atthis, long ago' from Sappho (song cycle)
'I loved thee once, Atthis, long ago' from Sappho (song cycle)
Overture to a Greek Tragedy: Oedipus at Colonus
Granville Bantock
Overture to a Greek Tragedy: Oedipus at Colonus
Overture to a Greek Tragedy: Oedipus at Colonus
Proms 1944: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1944-06-12T05:01:49
12
Jun
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1941: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqhmxj
Royal Albert Hall
1941-08-14T05:01:49
14
Aug
1941
Proms 1941: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enrv2m
Queen's Hall
1940-10-01T05:01:49
1
Oct
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 45
Queen's Hall
Proms 1939: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e695v2
Queen's Hall
1939-10-02T05:01:49
2
Oct
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 44
Queen's Hall
Proms 1936: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb2q2m
Queen's Hall
1936-09-09T05:01:49
9
Sep
1936
Proms 1936: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
