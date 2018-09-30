Deborah Lynn Thurmond (born September 30, 1953) known professionally as Deborah Allen, is an American country music singer, songwriter, author, and actress. Since 1976, Allen has issued 12 albums and charted 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She is most remembered for the 1983 crossover hit "Baby I Lied", which reached No. 4 on the country chart and No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. Allen has also written No. 1 singles for herself, Janie Fricke, and John Conlee; Top 5 hits for Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker; and a Top 10 hit for The Whites.