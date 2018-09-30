Deborah AllenBorn 30 September 1953
Deborah Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4a20639-20b1-43f8-8267-e9163f60cfee
Deborah Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Lynn Thurmond (born September 30, 1953) known professionally as Deborah Allen, is an American country music singer, songwriter, author, and actress. Since 1976, Allen has issued 12 albums and charted 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. She is most remembered for the 1983 crossover hit "Baby I Lied", which reached No. 4 on the country chart and No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. Allen has also written No. 1 singles for herself, Janie Fricke, and John Conlee; Top 5 hits for Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker; and a Top 10 hit for The Whites.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deborah Allen Tracks
Sort by
Baby I Lied
Deborah Allen
Baby I Lied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Lied
Last played on
Boys On The Wrong Side Of Town
Deborah Allen
Boys On The Wrong Side Of Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys On The Wrong Side Of Town
Last played on
Born and Raised in your arms
Deborah Allen
Born and Raised in your arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I Good For One More Memory?
Deborah Allen
Am I Good For One More Memory?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby
Deborah Allen
My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Baby
Last played on
Leave My Heart Alone
Deborah Allen
Leave My Heart Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave My Heart Alone
Last played on
Break These Chains
Deborah Allen
Break These Chains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Break These Chains
Last played on
Redneck Christmas
Deborah Allen
Redneck Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redneck Christmas
Last played on
Amazing Graceland
Deborah Allen
Amazing Graceland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazing Graceland
Last played on
Never Gonna Run Out Of Love
Deborah Allen
Never Gonna Run Out Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Gonna Run Out Of Love
Last played on
Last Time For Everything
Deborah Allen
Last Time For Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Time For Everything
Last played on
Oh How I Miss You Tonight
Deborah Allen
Oh How I Miss You Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh How I Miss You Tonight
Deeper Waters
Deborah Allen
Deeper Waters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deeper Waters
Into My Life
Deborah Allen
Into My Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into My Life
Anything Other Than Love
Deborah Allen
Anything Other Than Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Other Than Love
Last played on
All The Loving And The Hurting Too
Deborah Allen
All The Loving And The Hurting Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deborah Allen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist