Bushwick Bill
Bushwick Bill Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Stephen Shaw (born December 8, 1966) is a Jamaican-American rapper better known by his stage name Bushwick Bill. He is best known as a member of the pioneering Texas hip hop group Geto Boys, a group he originally joined as a dancer in 1986 as Little Billy. He went on to become one third of the best-known incarnation of the group, alongside Willie D and Scarface.
