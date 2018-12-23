The Ones are an American electronic dance music band, best known for their 2001 hit single "Flawless", which achieved transatlantic success when it peaked at number seven on the UK Singles Chart in the United Kingdom. The trio consists of three male vocalists Paul Alexander, JoJo Americo, and Nashom Wooden, who met while working at the Greenwich Village boutique Patricia Field. Each of them has a background in performing, DJing, and being stylists within the underground New York club and fashion scenes.

Their debut single, "Flawless" (inspired by the 1999 film which Nashom appeared in, alongside Robert De Niro), first released on New York Based A Touch Of Class Recordings, was popular among New York DJs even before its official release and became a hit, especially in Europe. In 2004, "Flawless" was sampled and had lyrics added to it by George Michael for his song "Flawless (Go to the City)". Michael's version reached number eight on the UK Singles Chart, which gives "Flawless" the distinction of being a hit twice in Britain. The group released a follow up single, "Superstar" which reached number 45 in the same country.