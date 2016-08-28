Peter LawfordBorn 7 September 1923. Died 24 December 1984
Peter Lawford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c49b99c8-5bc6-4446-8c70-db8aefb06316
Peter Lawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Sydney Ernest Lawford (born Peter Sydney Ernest Aylen; 7 September 1923 – 24 December 1984) was a British actor, producer, and socialite, who lived in the United States throughout his adult life.
He was a member of the "Rat Pack" and the brother-in-law of President John F. Kennedy, and the senators Robert F. Kennedy and Edward Kennedy. From the 1940s to the 1960s, he was a well-known celebrity and starred in a number of highly acclaimed films. In later years, he was noted more for his off-screen activities as a celebrity than for his acting; it was said that he was "famous for being famous".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Lawford Tracks
Sort by
A Fella With an Umbrella
Judy Garland
A Fella With an Umbrella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m8dr6.jpglink
A Fella With an Umbrella
Last played on
The Best Things In Life Are Free
Peter Lawford
The Best Things In Life Are Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Best Things In Life Are Free
Last played on
Peter Lawford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist