The Common Linnets
2013
The Common Linnets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Common Linnets are a Dutch band that was formed in 2013. The band originally consisted of friends Ilse DeLange and Waylon. DeLange has stated that the group is a platform for Dutch artists to make country, Americana, or bluegrass music and that the members will be changing. In May 2014, Waylon left the group and was replaced by American country singer Jake Etheridge.
Their song "Calm After the Storm", which is on their self-titled debut album, reached second place in the final of the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest and gave the Netherlands their best result since their last winning entry in 1975. The song became a hit throughout Europe.
At Christmas Time
The Common Linnets
Hungry Hands
The Common Linnets
After the Storm
The Common Linnets
Calm After The Storm
The Common Linnets
Sun Song
The Common Linnets
We Don’t Make The Wind Blow
The Common Linnets
Hearts on Fire
The Common Linnets
We Don't Make The Wind Blow
Common Limits
