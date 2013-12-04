Polar Bear ClubFormed 2005
Polar Bear Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw98.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4975d06-72e9-4be4-bfd9-d7e9ae46ffe8
Polar Bear Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Polar Bear Club was an American post-hardcore band from Rochester and Syracuse, upstate New York. Formed in 2005, the band currently consists of vocalist Jimmy Stadt, lead guitarist Chris Browne, Patrick Benson, Tyler Smith, and drummer Steve Port.
Polar Bear Club Tracks
Blood Balloon
Blood Balloon
Screams In The Caves
Screams In The Caves
Parked In The Parking Lot Of Your Heart
Living Saints
Living Saints
Killin' It
Killin' It
Most Miserable Life
Most Miserable Life
Screams in Caves (In Session)
Left and Leaving
Left and Leaving
Bottled Wind
Bottled Wind
Light of Local Eyes
Light of Local Eyes
Lucky Denver Mint (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Lucky Denver Mint
Lucky Denver Mint
Election Day
Election Day
Drifting Thing
Drifting Thing
See the Wind
See the Wind
Australias
Australias
Hollow Place
Hollow Place
