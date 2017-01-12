Soliman Gamil (Arabic: سليمان جميل‎; December 24, 1924 in Alexandria, Egypt – June 13, 1994) was an Egyptian composer and qanun player. In 1963, he began to experiment with the use of Egyptian traditional musical instruments in his compositions for films and theater, in an effort to evoke the sounds of Ancient Egypt.

He also wrote about music for the Al-Ahram newspaper.