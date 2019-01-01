Thomas AllenBaritone. Born 10 September 1944
Thomas Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c4908bc2-8edf-4c7a-954a-cd25a739dcb0
Thomas Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Thomas Boaz Allen CBE Kt (born 10 September 1944) is an English operatic baritone. He is widely admired in the opera world for his voice, the versatility of his repertoire, and his acting—leading many to regard him as one of the best lyric baritones of the late 20th century. In October 2011, he was appointed Chancellor of Durham University, succeeding Bill Bryson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Allen Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist