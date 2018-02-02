S Club 7 were an English pop group from London created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller consisting of members Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett. The group was formed in 1998 and quickly rose to fame by starring in their own BBC television series, Miami 7. In their five years together, S Club 7 had four UK number-one singles, one UK number-one album, and a string of hits throughout Europe as well as a Top 10 hit on the US Hot 100, with their 2000 single "Never Had a Dream Come True". They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The concept and brand of the group was created by Simon Fuller, their manager through 19 Entertainment. They were signed to Polydor Records. Their show lasted four series and saw the group travel across the US, eventually ending up in Barcelona. It became popular in 100 different countries where the show was watched by over 90 million viewers. The show, a children's sitcom, often mirrored real-life events which had occurred in S Club, like the relationship of Spearritt and Cattermole, and Cattermole's departure from the group. S Club 7 won two BRIT Awards—in 2000 for British breakthrough act and in 2002, for best British single. In 2001 the group earned the Record of the Year award. Cattermole departed in 2002, citing "creative differences", and the group name dropped the "7". Their penultimate single reached number five in the UK charts and their final album failed to make the top ten. Following Cattermole's departure, the group fought many rumours presuming that they were about to split. However, on 21 April 2003, during a live onstage performance, S Club announced that they were to disband.