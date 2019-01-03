Mazzy StarFormed 1989
Mazzy Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtr5.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c48d4327-8122-4286-af66-05e1ee6ac4d8
Mazzy Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Mazzy Star is an American alternative rock band formed in Santa Monica, California, in 1989 from remnants of the group Opal. Founding member David Roback's friend Hope Sandoval became the group's vocalist when Kendra Smith left Opal.
Mazzy Star is best known for the song "Fade into You" which brought the band some success in the mid-1990s and was the group's biggest mainstream hit, earning extensive exposure on MTV, VH1, and radio airplay. Roback and Sandoval are the creative center of the band, with Sandoval as lyricist and Roback as composer of the majority of the band's material.
The band's most recent studio album, Seasons of Your Day, was released in 2013, followed by the EP Still in 2018.
Mazzy Star Tracks
Look Down From the Bridge
Look Down From the Bridge
Look Down From the Bridge
Fade Into You
Fade Into You
Fade Into You
Ride It On
Ride It On
Ride It On
Blue Flower
Blue Flower
Blue Flower
Ghost Highway (Radio 1 Mark Radcliffe Session, 31 Oct 1996)
Ghost Highway (Radio 1 Mark Radcliffe Session, 31 Oct 1996)
Flowers in December (Radio 1 Mark Radcliffe Session, 31 Oct 1996)
Flowers in December (Radio 1 Mark Radcliffe Session, 31 Oct 1996)
Rhymes Of An Hour
Rhymes Of An Hour
Rhymes Of An Hour
Halah (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Halah (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Halah (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Flowers In December (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Flowers In December (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Ghost Highway (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Ghost Highway (Radio 1 Session, 31 Jan 1996)
Rhymns Of An Hour - BBC Session 31/10/1996
Rhymns Of An Hour - BBC Session 31/10/1996
Rhymns Of An Hour - BBC Session 31/10/1996
Into Dust
Into Dust
Into Dust
Still
Still
Still
Blue Light
Blue Light
Blue Light
Flowers In December
Flowers In December
Flowers In December
Common Burn
Common Burn
Common Burn
Rhymes of an Hour (Radio 1 Mark Radcliffe Session, 31 Oct 1996)
Rhymes of an Hour (Radio 1 Mark Radcliffe Session, 31 Oct 1996)
