Anthony Strong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c48c44e3-5fee-4e21-abff-23dae63ef217
Anthony Strong Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Strong (born 29 October 1984) is an English jazz singer, pianist and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Strong Tracks
Sort by
Some Other Time
Leonard Bernstein
Some Other Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Some Other Time
Orchestra
Last played on
As Long as She Needs Me
Lionel Bart
As Long as She Needs Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9h4.jpglink
As Long as She Needs Me
Orchestra
Last played on
Too Darn Hot
Anthony Strong
Too Darn Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Darn Hot
Performer
Last played on
On A Clear Day
Anthony Strong
On A Clear Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Clear Day
Last played on
Change My Ways
Anthony Strong
Change My Ways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change My Ways
Last played on
Delovely
Anthony Strong
Delovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Delovely
Last played on
Don't Stop Til You Get Enough
Anthony Strong
Don't Stop Til You Get Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop Til You Get Enough
Last played on
L-O-V-E
Bert Kaempfert
L-O-V-E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L-O-V-E
Last played on
It's Delovely
Anthony Strong
It's Delovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tea for Two
Anthony Strong
Tea for Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tea for Two
Performer
Last played on
Walking In A Winter Wonderland (Live In Session)
Anthony Strong
Walking In A Winter Wonderland (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Clear Day
Burton Lane
On A Clear Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Clear Day
Last played on
Higher Ground
Anthony Strong
Higher Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher Ground
Last played on
Unforgettable
Irving Gordon
Unforgettable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unforgettable
Last played on
Stepping Out With My Baby
Anthony Strong
Stepping Out With My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stepping Out With My Baby
Last played on
That Kind Of Guy
Anthony Strong
That Kind Of Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Kind Of Guy
Last played on
Stepping Out (Live In Session)
Anthony Strong
Stepping Out (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stepping Out (Live In Session)
Last played on
Whatever Lola Wants
Anthony Strong
Whatever Lola Wants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Like You
Anthony Strong
Nothing Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Like You
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: The Sinatra Legacy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfgwh
Cheltenham Jazz Festival Big Top
2015-05-01T05:46:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nvwv2.jpg
1
May
2015
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: The Sinatra Legacy
20:00
Cheltenham Jazz Festival Big Top
Anthony Strong Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist