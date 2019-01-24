Octavian Nemescu (born March 29, 1940, Paşcani) is a Romanian composer of orchestral, chamber, choral, electroacoustic, multimedia, metamusic, imaginary, and ritual works that have been heard throughout Europe and elsewhere.

From 1956 to 1963 Nemescu studied at the National University of Music Bucharest composition with Mihail Jora, harmony with Paul Constantinescu and orchestration with Alexandru Pascanu and Anatol Vieru. In 1972 he participated in the Darmstadt summer courses. From 1971 to 1978 he taught music analysis and counterpoint at the Transilvania University of Braşov. Until 1990 he was professor of counterpoint, harmony and music history at the School of Art "George Enescu" in Iaşi. Since he is a professor of composition at the National University of Music in Bucharest. He is the father of the Romanian film director Cristian Nemescu (1979-2006).