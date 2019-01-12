Tyrone DavisBorn 4 May 1938. Died 9 February 2005
Tyrone Davis
1938-05-04
Tyrone Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyrone Davis (born Tyrone D. Fettson or Tyrone D. Branch, May 4, 1938 – February 9, 2005) was an American blues and soul singer with a long list of hit records over more than 20 years. Davis had three number 1 hits on the Billboard R&B chart: "Can I Change My Mind" (1968), "Turn Back The Hands Of Time" (1970), and "Turning Point" (1975).
Tyrone Davis Tracks
Bet You Win
Bet You Win
Get On Up (Disco)
Get On Up (Disco)
All the Waiting Was Not In Vain
One Way Ticket
One Way Ticket
Can I Change My Mind
Can I Change My Mind
Turn Back The Hands of Time
Turn Back The Hands of Time
In The Mood
In The Mood
What Goes Up (Must Come Down)
What Goes Up (Must Come Down)
Turning Point
Turning Point
You Done Me Wrong
You Done Me Wrong
Keep On Dancin'
Keep On Dancin'
I Don't Think You Heard Me
I Don't Think You Heard Me
I Can't Make It Without You
I Can't Make It Without You
Is It Something You've Got
Is It Something You've Got
In The Mood (Single Version)
In The Mood (Single Version)
Without You In My Life
Without You In My Life
