Gemma Fox is an English UK garage, R&B and hip hop singer, song writer best known for her 2004 album Messy. The lead single, "Girlfriend's Story", was released in April of that year and featured MC Lyte. The second single, "Gone", featured Juelz Santana. Fox left her label Polydor Records in August 2004.

Fox won a UMA and was nominated for a MOBO Award in 2004.