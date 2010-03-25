Jean CortiBorn 1929. Died 25 November 2015
Jean Corti
1929
Jean Corti Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Corti (1929 – 25 November 2015) was an Italian-French accordionist and composer. He was the accompanist of Jacques Brel for six years, from 1960 to 1966.
Coudes à Coudes
